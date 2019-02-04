Astana leads in implementation of 7-20-25 programme

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 2,591 applications have been submitted to the banks under 7-20-25 housing programme since July 2018, Kazinform learnt from Astana Mayor's Office.

According to Aibar Olzhayev, Deputy Director of JSC Baspana Mortgage Organization , 1,628 applications have been approved and 1,206 loans to the amount of 17.6bn tenge were issued. In order to reduce initial installments, certain categories of residents receive financial support. Thus, teachers, doctors and policemen were issued 100 housing certificates each worth 1mn tenge.

Local authorities intend to continue this campaign and provide 2,000 more housing certificates to the budgetary workers to enable them to buy housing under 7-20-25 programme.



40% of all the loans issued under the 7-20-25 programme accrues to Astana.