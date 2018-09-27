Astana Leisure 2018 tourism exhibition kicks off in Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 15th Astana Leisure 2018 international exhibition has unveiled at the Korme Exposition Center in Astana this morning, Kazinform reports.

Coverimh an area of over 1,300 square meters, the exhibition showcases some 100 companies from 15 countries of the world, including Kazakhstan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia, Russia, Ukraine, the Republic of Korea, and Thailand.



The tour operators give the guests of the exhibition an insight into the tour packages they offer. Those include gastronomy tourism, health tourism, and cultural tourism. Kazakhstani tourists are mostly interested in health tourism and Georgia seems to be most popular destination in that respect.



Local tour operators are also among participants of the exhibition. They offer a wide range of hotels and tours around Kazakhstan's historical sites. For instance, tour operators of Zhambyl region offer to visit historical buildings dating back to XIII century and roam the popular tourists' routes. Those who are interested in ecotourism may visit one of the most well-known tourist destinations in Kazakhstan - the Burabay resort.



