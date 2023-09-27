EN
    Astana, London strengthen bilateral and multilateral dialogue

    Astana, London strengthen bilateral and multilateral dialogue
    Photo: mfa.gov.kz

    Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Minister of State for the Armed Forces of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland James Heappey,  Kazinform learned from the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    They discussed key areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom, including in the sphere of defence.

    Recent active contacts at the political level, growing trade and economic partnership as well as fruitful people-to-people ties were also reviewed during the meeting.

    Deputy Minister Vassilenko stressed Kazakhstan’s interest in further deepening and broadening mutually beneficial relationship with the UK.

    Astana, London strengthen bilateral and multilateral dialogue
    Photo: mfa.gov.kz

    The parties also exchanged views on multilateral topics and pressing issues on the global and regional agenda during the meeting.

    Vassilenko informed Minister of State Heappey about Kazakhstan’s initiatives, aimed at promoting international cooperation and security.

    Concluding the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual readiness to advance constructive dialogue further across the whole spectrum of Kazakh-British relations.

    Astana, London strengthen bilateral and multilateral dialogue
    Photo: mfa.gov.kz

    For reference: For over three decades of diplomatic relations, steadfast development of cooperation and dialogue between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom has been facilitated by effective mechanisms of bilateral engagement such as the Strategic Dialogue, the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, the Business Council and the All-Party Parliamentary Cooperation Group.

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and the UK
