Astana looks forward to outcomes of inter-Korean Summit - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov says Kazakhstan welcomes the restoration of inter-Korean dialogue, Kazinform reports.

Minister Abdrakhmanov made the statement after the meeting with his South Korean colleague Kang Kyung-wha in Astana on April 17 and ahead of the historic summit between the Republic of Korea and the DPRK set to be held on April 27.



"Kazakhstan welcomes the restoration of inter-Korean dialogue and agreements to hold the summit between the Republic of Korea and the DPRK," Kairat Abdrakhmanov said. "Astana looks forward to serious outcomes of the forthcoming inter-Korean Summit and hopes the top-level meeting will become a breakthrough in relations between the two countries and help ease tensions in the Korean peninsula. Given Kazakhstan's historic role in the process of non-proliferation, denuclearization of the Korean peninsula is the problem of paramount importance for our country."







Earlier Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Kazakhstan H.E. Kim Dae sik explained why President of the country Moon Jae-in had postponed his visit to Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan.



"Given the historical importance of the upcoming summits [inter-Korean Summit and the DPRK-U.S. Summit], the President of the Republic of Korea cannot leave the country. That is why the visit planned for the first half of 2018 had to be postponed," Ambassador Kim Dae sik told the press conference in Astana.







