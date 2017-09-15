Astana loses to Villarreal in Europa League

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In a group stage match of Europa League, Astana lost to Villarreal 1-3, Sports.kz reports.

Despite the fact that many expected a major defeat from the champions of Kazakhstan, the chances of a different outcome were very high.

Villareal's Nikola Sansone scored the first goal sixteen minutes into the game, 1-0. Astana managed to equalize the score only in the 68th minute, Yuri Logvinenko put the ball in the net after a corner, 1-1. After the equalizer the Spaniards went ahead trying to bring back their lead, which they managed to do. Substitutes Cedric Bakambu and Denis Cheryshev scored two goals in two minutes making the final score 3-1.

Astana will play its next game at home against Prague 's Slavia on September 28.