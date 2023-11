ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Astana" Basketball Club has played today against Saint Petersburg's Zenit.

As Sports.kz reports, “Astana” lost to the guest team in all games, except for the third one.

VTB United League. 26th round.

“Astana” (Astana, Kazakhstan) – “Zenit” (Saint Petersburg, Russia) 71:93 (12:23, 20:25, 19:17, 20:28).