Astana LRT to transport up to 150,000 people per day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The capacity of light rail transport in Astana will make up to 150,000 passengers per day, Mayor of the city Asset Issekeshev said at the International Conference on "Tendencies of Development of Astana's Transport Complex" on Monday.

“Light rail transport is expected to become one of the most important projects of the city. At the first stage, we plan to build 22.4km which will connect Astana International Airport, EXPO site, Nazarbayev University, Abu Dhabi Plaza, House of Ministries etc. with new railway station. The system includes 18 closed-type stations with the passenger turnover of 150,000 people per day,” noted Issekeshev.

According to him, only one third of the city’s population prefers to use public transport. In order to increase this indicator, the public transport fleet will be modernized. There are 1,140 buses in the city to date. The capital’s public buses fleet will be renovated in five years, the Mayor added. Particular attention will be given to disabled people. “All the bus-stops will be equipped with tactile paving and the buses will be provided with wheelchair ramps,” he said. For ensuring children’s safety, School Bus system is being implemented now. AstraBus mobile application has been developed and in October the app will be run at full capacity.