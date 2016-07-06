Astana made a remarkable breakthrough in its development - Russian MP

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Leonid Slutskiy has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the 18th birthday of Astana city.

In his congratulatory message Mr. Slutskiy notes that our ‘capital city has made a remarkable breakthrough in its developing and becomes more and more beautiful every year'.



"Astana has made a remarkable breakthrough. This is a close city for us, this is the city we often visit," the Russian MP noted.



In conclusion, he wished Kazakhstanis solid health, good luck and love.