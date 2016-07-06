EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:21, 06 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Astana made a remarkable breakthrough in its development - Russian MP

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Leonid Slutskiy has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the 18th birthday of Astana city.

    In his congratulatory message Mr. Slutskiy notes that our ‘capital city has made a remarkable breakthrough in its developing and becomes more and more beautiful every year'.

    "Astana has made a remarkable breakthrough. This is a close city for us, this is the city we often visit," the Russian MP noted.

    In conclusion, he wished Kazakhstanis solid health, good luck and love.

    Tags:
    Russia Astana Kazakhstan and Russia News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!