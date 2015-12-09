EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:43, 09 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Astana makes history scoring first points on road in Champions League

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZIFNORM - Astana FC had a draw against Turkish Galatasaray football club (1:1) in the final game of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. It became a new milestone for the team, Sports.kz informs.

    Before, the team from the capital city of Kazakhstan scored points at home only. It was the first time Astana scored points on the road in the UEFA Champions League after a draw in Istanbul. Before the group stage Astana also managed to take home one point from road games against Finish HJK and Cypriot APOEL.

    However, Astana never won on the road yet.

    Tags:
    Astana Sport Football News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!