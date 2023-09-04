Astana Marathon 2023 brings together 2,000 runners

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The annual Astana Marathon 2023 brought together some 2,000 runners from all over Kazakhstan and foreign countries such as Australia, the UK, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, the U.S., the Netherlands, Uzbekistan and South Korea, Kazinform reports.

The runners age range between 16 years old and 76 years old. 90.91% of men and 9.01 % of women ran the distance of 42.2 km, while 69% of men and 32% of women competed in the 10 km distance.

The marathon is organized by the Astana Marathon Events with the support of the Astana akimat. In 2018 the Astana Marathon 2023 joined the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, also known as AIMS.