Astana Marathon charity race kicked off in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Marathon International Charity Race kicked off today in the Kazakh capital.

4,500 people from 25 countries - the U.S., France, Japan, Australia, Germany, Iran, Ireland, Belgium, Russia, Brazil, Estonia, China, South Korea, Turkey, Greece, Canada, UAE, the Netherlands etc.) are participating this year in the event.



The race started from Khan Shatyr Trade and Entertainment Centre at 10:00. Many streets were closed and bus routes were changed due to the Marathon.



The participants will have to run distances of 10 km, 21 km and 42.2 km through all the districts of the city - Yesil, Almaty and Saryarka.



All the funds raised from the Marathon will be given to Kasietti Zhol, SOS: Children's Villages, Ayala, House of Mother, BI Zhuldyzai charity foundations and One Steppe Beyond project.



Astana Marathon has been organized since 2009, but this year's event has brought together the biggest number of participants. Among the runners are Prime Minister Karim Massimov, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, members of the Government, employees of Qazaq Banki, ERG, Kaztech Innovations Group, Aspan, Accord, Marriot Hotel Astana and Samruk Kazyna Fund.



