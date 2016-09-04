Astana Marathon: Pakistani family named most athletic one

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Pakistani family that participated in today's Astana Marathon has been awarded a certificate for buying Adidas sport outfit and equipment.

The couple Joshi and Anika and their two sons aged about 3 and 5 ran a distance of 10 km. The father is allegedly working for Atyrau-based Tengizchevroil company.



At the beginning of the race, the children were in strollers. But by the time when the couple reached the finish line, one of the children was running himself and the second child was in his father's arms. The certificate was awarded to them as per nomination "The Most Athletic Family."