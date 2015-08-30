Astana marks 20th anniversary of Constitution (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today capital of Kazakhstan Astana hosts festivities dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Celebratory concerts are either underway or expected to take place at the Central Square, near the Baiterek monument and in Studenchesky Park. Well-known Kazakhstani singers will hit the stages to mark this historic milestone with residents and guests of the city. It bears to remind that the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan was adopted in August 1995 and amended in 1998 and 2007.