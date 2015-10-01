Astana marks national holiday of Saudi Arabia (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An official reception devoted to celebration of Saudi Arabia's national holiday - The Day of proclamation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - was held in Astana on Wednesday, Sep 30.

The event started with performance of the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia. Welcoming the guests, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan Gurm Bin Saeed Al Malkhan told about economic development and some aspects of the Kingdom's foreign activity including humanitarian support to other countries. He particularly noted positive dynamics of trade-economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and his country. In turn, Vice Minister of Investments and Development Rakhim Oshakbayev said that in the past 10 years the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had invested nearly 85 mln U.S. dollars in Kazakhstan. As of 2015 Kazakhstan has 14 Kazakh-Saudi joint entities, branches and representative offices. The representatives of official, public-political and business communities of Kazakhstan as well as foreign ambassadors accredited in Astana gathered for the reception. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was proclaimed on 23 September 1932