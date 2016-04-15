Astana may host Bloomberg's The Future of Energy Summit within EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bloomberg New Energy Finances (BNEF), providing unique analysis, tools and data for decision makers driving change in the energy system, is planning to hold The Future of Energy Summit within the framework of the upcoming EXPO 2017 in Astana.

John Moore, Head of BNEF, and Kairat Kulbayev of NC Astana EXPO-2017 JSC focused on the possibility to hold The Future of the Energy Summit on the sidelines of the EXPO event in the Kazakh capital during a recent meeting.



The Future of Energy Summit is an annual event that brings together key players of energy market, politicians and economic experts.



The Summit is traditionally held in New York City with two regional summits in London and Shanghai.



Opening of the third regional platform - the Eurasian one - with the center in Astana will be discussed in the nearest future.