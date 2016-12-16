Astana may host Syrian peace talks

BEIJING-TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Russia and Turkey want Astana to host negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a joined press conference with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.

"During the telephone talk with President of Turkey Recep Erdogan we have agreed to offer Astana as the new platform for peace talks between the Syrian government and opposition," Putin said at the press conference, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.



In his words, if the parties to the conflict approve the proposal, Russia and Turkey will ask Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to support the process.



According to Putin, the talks in Astana will be a part of the Geneva peace talks process.