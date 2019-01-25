Astana Mayor backs idea of planting apple orchard in city

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Mayor of the capital of Kazakhstan, Bakhyt Sultanov, has supported the proposal of Tamila Rozmetova, a young farmer from Atyrau, to plant an apple orchard in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Rozmetova has recently reached out with a good initiative to the President. Right off the top, we considered two-three options. It is a very good initiative that needs to be implemented in a prompt manner. We will create all the conditions for this," Bakhyt Sultanov said at the Youth Council meeting.



The mayor informed that presently in Astana, there are 7 large parks and more than 100 public gardens. Therefore, opening an apple orchard would be a great gift for the citizens.

"All this is created for the citizens and guests of the capital. Many tourists go to Japan when sakura (cherry blossoms) bloom. I am from Almaty, and I know how it is pleasant when apricot, cherry, and apple trees bloom one after another - it creates a wonderful mood. And it would be a fine gift for citizens and guests of the capital. Therefore, I responded with pleasure. The relevant subdivision is here. I think in the near future we need to end up with specific solutions," added Bakhyt Sultanov.



Tamila Rozmetova, in turn, thanked the mayor of Astana for supporting the project.

"The entire country knows about the future orchard, I think that it should be located in the city. We will provide it with drip irrigation equipment. Thank you very much, Bakhyt Turlykhnovich (Sultanov), for you immediately responded, supported us. We are very pleased, on behalf of all the youth, we want to thank you for this. (...) We would like to make a park for youth so that people could walk there and enjoy the park. The size can be changed, we will adapt to the area that you offer us," said Tamila Rozmetova.



It should be mentioned that at the opening ceremony of the Year of Youth, Rozmetova told about her idea to create an apple orchard in Astana.

Kazinform reported that on January 23, 2019, President Nursultan Nazarbayev officially kicked off the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan.

