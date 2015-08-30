EN
    11:13, 30 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Astana mayor congratulates Kazakhstanis on Constitution Day

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akim (mayor) of the Kazakh capital - Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov has congratulated the residents of the city on the 20th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    "Dear residents and guests of Astana city! I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the 20th anniversary of the Republic of Kazakhstan! Today Astana has become a byword of how all Kazakhstanis are committed to values of the civil society embodied in the Constitution. I am confident that concerted efforts and huge potential of our people under the guidance of our leader Nursultan Nazarbayev will help us achieve our ambitious goals. I wish you and your loved ones peace and success," the congratulatory message reads.

