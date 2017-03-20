Astana mayor extends congratulations on Nauryz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akim (mayor) of Astana city Asset Issekeshev has extended his congratulations to residents of the city on Nauryz holiday, Kazinform has learnt from the mayor's press service.

"Dear residents and guests of the city! I wholeheartedly congratulate you on this great spring holiday of peace and kindness - Nauryz! Nauryz holiday is of paramount sociocultural importance. It continues the traditions of our ancestors. On this day we wish each other peace, happiness and success," the congratulatory message reads.



"Please, accept my cordial wishes of good health, prosperity, joy and hope!" it adds.



As a reminder, Nauryz celebrations will be held in Astana on March 21-23.