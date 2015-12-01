EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:14, 01 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Astana Mayor: First President of Kazakhstan is the key to livable future

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Astana city Adilbek Dzhaksybekov congratulated residents and guests of the city on the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan.

    "This is a celebration of the historical choice of the people of Kazakhstan on the way to successful social and economic development which is inextricably linked with the name of the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev. First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is the key to livable future based on political stability and interethnic accord. May I wish all of you good health, success and prosperity!" the message reads.

    Tags:
    Astana Events Akimat Kazinform's Timeline Local Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!