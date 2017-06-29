Astana mayor greets journalists on their professional holiday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Akim of Astana Aset Issekeshev greeted journalists on their professional holiday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I extend my greetings to the workers of communication and information on their holiday! In the age of digitalization, the workload and responsibility and responsibility on you are huge. I wish yo wellbeing and success in your work! "- he wrote on his Facebook page.

The Day of Communication and Information Workers of the Republic of Kazakhstan is celebrated on June 28 in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Amendments to Presidential Decree No. 3827 of January 20, 1998" On Professional and Other Holidays in the Republic of Kazakhstan" signed on October 20,