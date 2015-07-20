Astana Mayor held sitting of city administration today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The issues of observance of sanitary norms and requirements in the sphere of food services and retail trade were discussed at the sitting of the city administration chaired by Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov today, the press service of the Astana Mayor informs.

The mayor noted that all the organizations that are specializing in rendering services to residents of Astana have to be meticulously inspected in order to check if they meet all the sanitary and epidemiological requirements.

"Some organizations just do not pay enough attention to the work of the cleaning staff, equipment, etc. Therefore, all the state bodies like the department for protection of consumers' rights, healthcare department have to ensure control over the mentioned issues," the mayor stressed.

Speaking of the work of the city services, the Head of Astana reminded of fulfillment of the tasks on development of Astana in the context of the upcoming EXPO-2017. In particular, A. Dzhaksybekov noted that the next year would be the final in preparation for that large-scale event, therefore all the set goals must be achieved by that time.