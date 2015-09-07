EN
    14:45, 07 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Astana Mayor holds operational meeting

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Mayor of Astana city Adilbek Dzhaksybekov has held an operational meeting.

    According to the press service of the city administration office, this week the akimat will consider the budget of Astana development in 2016. "We need to develop small and medium business which is one of the main sources of budget revenues. At present the dynamics of income is not bad but we need to increase revenues to the local budget," said A.Dzhaksybekov. Mr.Dzhaksybekov observed upon the first industrial park of Astana city. He stressed that the city should attract new investors. In addition, Mayor of Astana instructed to increase the number of sales points of tickets for football matches.

