Astana Mayor instructs to run unified intelligent contact center

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov has held an operational meeting which discussed a number of topical issues including preparation or the winter period and the ecological situation of the capital.

Last week, the Mayor personally checked the readiness of utilities, in particular snow removal and other equipment. According to the press service of the city's administration office, the operational meeting focused attention on the ecological situation of the capital. There are about 32 thousand houses and buildings in the city heated by solid fuel. A significant source of pollution, in addition to the residential sector and thermal power plants, is motor transport. Today, the number of registered vehicles has exceeded 320 thousand. Moreover, about 60-70 thousand nonresident vehicles enter the city. A. Dhzaksybekov paid particular attention to a project called "Unified Intelligent Contact Center". The Mayor instructed to establish the center which will integrate all the services of Astana city. Mr.Dzhaksybekov proposed to commission the pilot project in November 15 the current year.