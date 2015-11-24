Astana Mayor introduced akims of two districts of capital city

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Mayor Adilbek Dzhaksybekov introduced new akims of Almaty and Saryarka districts of Astana today, the press service of the capital city.

Today, the deputies of the maslikhat of Astana approved the put forward candidatures of new akims of Almaty and Saryarka districts Errmaganbet Bbulekpayev and Pavel Kulagin respectively.

According to Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, both candidates have experience in different spheres of civil services and proved to be respected men.

A. Dzhaksybekov also outlined the tasks for the nearest future for the akims of Almaty and Saryarka districts of Astana.