Astana Mayor: Residents and guests of capital city should feel safe in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The municipal bodies will strengthen their work over the holidays, it was informed at the sitting on preparation and holding of the celebration of the Capital City Day chaired by Astana Mayor Asset Issekeshev. The participants paid special attention to the issues of security in the period of celebration of the holiday.

Law-enforcement and all municipal bodies were ordered to strengthening the efforts on ensuring security on holidays, the official website of the Astana administration informs.

"Residents and guests of the capital city should feel safe being in Astana," A. Issekeshev said.