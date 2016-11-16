EN
    15:30, 16 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Astana Mayor, Serbian PM inaugurated Nikola Tesla Street in Kazakh capital

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and Mayor of Astana Asset Issekeshev participated today in a ceremony of inaugurating the Nikola Tesla Street.

    Located at the intersection of Orynbor and Kabanbay avenues on the left bank of the Ishim river, the street was previously named as No.350.

    The ceremony was short for frosty weather and consisted only of speeches by Issekeshev and Vučić.

    “During my first trip to Astana I am proud of opening the street named after one of the world-famous and respected Serbian scientists,”  Aleksandar Vučić said. He emphasized that Nikola Tesla was one of the world-recognized inventors and scientists in the field of physics, radio-technics, electrical engineering and the author of more than 700 patents. He contributed to construction of the first hydroelectric power station at the Niagara Falls in the U.S.

    In his speech, Issekeshev noted that opening the street named after the Serbian scientist symbolizes again the friendship between the two countries.

    “Recently, during the Kazakh President’s visit to Belgrade, a monument to outstanding Kazakh poet Zhambyl Zhabayev was unveiled there. It was also decided to name one of the streets in the city after Kazakhstan. It is symbolic that we open a street named after Nikola Tesla in the city which is going to host the EXPO 2017 themed as “The Energy of Future”. I am confident that your visit and the talks with the Mayor of Belgrade will boost the bilateral relations between our capitals, and yesterday’s negotiations with the Kazakh Leader will  promote the ties between our countries,” Issekeshev said. 

