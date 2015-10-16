Astana Mayor took part in Mayors Summit in Milan

ASTANA. AKZINFORM - Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov took part in the Summit of Mayors within his working visit to Milan, the capital city of the international exhibition EXPO-2015, the press service of the Astana administration informs.

Signing of the Milan convention on the city food policy became the main theme of the summit. The convention is often referred to as the main heritage of the EXPO-2015. The international document, that more than one hundred world cities signed, is dedicated to ensuring food security and sustainable development of the food systems. In the context of the accelerated process of urbanization the protocol is called to stimulate healthy eating and support the activity in the food producing spheres based on the economic and social solidarity, alleviate the issue of supplies and trade and reduce the volume of food waste and preserve the biodiversity.

The signed convention will be presented to Secretary General of the UN Ban Ki-moon at the official ceremony of the World Food Day, where A. Dzhaksybekov is also scheduled to participate.