Astana Mayor, UAE Ambassador discuss coop relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Asset Issekeshev, Mayor of Astana, has received Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan, to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries, WAM reports.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to further develop cooperation relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan in various fields.

The Mayor of Astana commended the outstanding relations between the UAE and his country, highlighting his country's keenness to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

For his part, Dr. Al Jaber praised the cooperation relations between the two countries, which is reflected positively on all fields.

Also present during the meeting was a delegation of SABIS International School in Astana who briefed the Mayor of Astana on the school's educational programmes.