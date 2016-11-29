Astana Mayor urges citizens to join Meyіrіmdі Qala charity campaign

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Monday, at report-election conference of the capital's branch of "Nur Otan" Party, Mayor of Astana Asset Issekeshev announced "Meyіrіmdі Qala" campaign to be held from December 1 to 31.

"In his annual Addresses, the Yelbasy (the Head of State) focuses and keeps constant special control of the quality of implementation of social policy.

Certainly, the state fulfills its social obligations. The Mayor’s Office of the city covered more than 120 thousand people with social support in year 2016. This is provision of medical services to people with disabilities and pensioners, provision of medicines, free and discounted sanatorium-and-spa treatment and many more.

At the same time, in honor of the 25th anniversary of Independence, in addition to the existing social programs, the Mayor’s Office of Astana has initiated the charity campaign of "Meyіrіmdі Qala". As part of this initiative, employees of the Mayor’s Office and subordinate organizations will be among the first to join this campaign. I am confident that business community will also support these initiatives," said the Mayor of Astana.

The goal of "Meyіrіmdі Qala" campaign is to give more attention and care to socially vulnerable groups of population – single retired people, GPW veterans, people with disabilities, low-income and large families, mothers with many children, orphans, children with cancer diseases and cerebral palsy and those suffering from tuberculosis.

Support will be provided in different areas, including the purchase of food products, solid fuel, clothing, pharmacy certificates to obtain free medicines and more, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Mayor's Office.

"In order to strengthen social solidarity, respect for the older generation, we are urging our youth - Zhas Otan members, committees for youth affairs of educational institutions and other youth organizations – to join the campaign. We should surround elderly people with care.

Your help even in snow removal in the yards of private homes and cleaning of apartments for pensioners living alone, buying food products would be a good example for many young people," called up the Mayor.