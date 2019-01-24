EN
    12:15, 24 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Astana Mayor visits Social Service Centre

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Mayor Bakhyt Sultanov visited the Kamkor Social Service Centre situated in Akkol district of Akmola region.

    The centre was founded in 2005 for people suffering from psychoneurological disorders and lonely pensioners who require medical attendance.

    Currently, 44 pensioners and 319 people with special needs are living here. The centre provides all necessary conditions, such as cozy rooms, a gym, a library, work therapy rooms and a dining room. Besides, the centre provides social, legal, and psychological services, holds festive, cultural and sports events.
