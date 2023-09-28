Astana mayor’s office to address three-shift learning and classroom overcrowding by building new schools

Deputy mayor of Astana Yesset Baiken promises to tackle the problem of school places shortage in the city in the nearest outlook. He said it today at a briefing in the Central Communications Office, Kazinform reports.

He said that more than 460,000 children live in Astana today. More than 66,000 of them attend kindergartens, around 260,000 are school students and more than 34,000 are students of colleges.

“There are 734 educational facilities in Astana, with 337,000 children attending them. 171 of them are schools, 525 are preschool facilities and 11 supplementary education centers,” he said.

In his words, the population of Astana keeps rising. The city needs additional 28,000 school places, although about 40 news schools have been built here in the past 4 years, which enabled to cover 82,000 students with secondary education. There are eight three-shift and 16 overcrowded schools in Astana, he noted.

According to Yesset Baiken, 11 schools for 16,000 students will be built in Astana by the end of 2023. Four of them have already been commissioned. Seven schools will be opened by the end of the year.

30 schools for 69,000 children are planned to be commissioned in 2024-2025.

24 schools for 90,000 students will be built under the Comfortable School project, 15 of which will be in Nura and Yessil districts.

As a whole, 64 schools for 177,000 children will be built in Astana in the nearest four years.