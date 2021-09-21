Astana Media Week-2021 to bring together world’s leading mass media top managers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Media Week-2021 annual event will be held on September 27 and September 28. Members of international media community will raise topical issues of the information agenda within the framework of AMW-2021.

Top managers of world highly respected mass media, representatives of state apparatus, well-known journalists, documentary makers and bloggers of the USA, Great Britain, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan confirmed their participation in the event.

Astana Media Week-2021 is the fifth annual event for the most viable ideas, innovative solutions, and progressive opinions from the global media space. It is a place where points of view are disputed and defended by people who strive to make the world image a little clearer, the organizers inform.

«Astana Media Week. 2021: facts and feelings»

We have been used to living in the realities of Covid-2019 pandemic after a little more than a year and a half but we continue to experience its side effects in all areas. It has affected each of us and no one can be left indifferent.

Astana Media Week-2021 will extend for two days. AMW-2021 events are planned to be held both on online and on offline platforms. Therefore, «Documentary films: experience and future» roundtable discussion and «Media Development Strategies» conference will be held online. Speakers from five countries will join the discussions at these events. Experts, media managers, journalists and thought leaders will convene «Special aspects of critical social issues coverage» and «The future of Kazakh-language publishing houses» roundtable discussions.

The organizers of Astana Media Week will hold Formats Day. It is a closed event where representatives of the world's largest TV distribution companies will give presentations one of these days. Formats Day participants will have the opportunity to become partners of leading video content producers.

The program of this event will also include a series of workshop sessions from TV and radio projects making top experts, heads of news agencies, press offices, bloggers. Radislav Gandapas, a business coach, President of the CIS Speakers Association will be the headliner of training content part.

Jean Philip De Tender, Deputy General Director/Media Director of the EMU (European Broadcasting Union); Vadim Takmenyov, Deputy General Producer of NTV Television Company JSC; Andrey Pissarev, Director of the Directorate of Social and Publicistic Programs; Brent Hoffman, associate professor at School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications of Medill; Shahida Tulyaganova, war correspondent, producer, director, and many others will give presentations under the scope of the event.

The following speaker are ready to present their workshops:

• Brent Huffman, associate professor at Medill School of Journalism, writer, director of documentary films and television programs

• Radislav Gandapas, author of books and films about leadership, public speaking and personal effectiveness;

• Ruslan Alishev, Director of the Central Communications Service, Republican State Enterprise under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

• Serik Akishev, producer, CEO of SAFL Group;

• Aman Tasygan, Aman Tasygan Live Youtube channel creator.

As Astana Media Week-2021 moderators will act:

• Yerlan Bekkhozhin, Chairman of the Management Board of Khabar Agency JSC;

• Armanzhan Baitassov, media manager, owner Tan Media Group;

• Rauan Kenjehan, journalist;

• Marzhan Yelshibayeva, journalist, public figure;

• Yerzhan Suleimenov, media expert, media trainer, producer;

• Dinara Bissembina, director of Khabar TV channel.

You can find Astana Media Week-2021 full program on astanamediaweek.kz official resource. Events news are being released on social networks.