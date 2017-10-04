Astana Media Week kicks off today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Astana Media Week will kick off in the Kazakh capital city for the first time ever today, Kazinform reports. The three-day event will bring together prominent speakers and media specialists.

"The Astana Media Week will be held to implement the key priorities of spiritual modernization of Kazakhstan initiated by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev. The Astana Media Week is the largest annual media event held in Central Asia. It is mission is to develop domestic media environment and promote business contacts in the industry at the regional level. I am confident that this event will give an impulse to the development of regional partnership and international cooperation in media sphere," the address of Dauren Abayev, Minister of Information and Communication, on the official page of the event reads.

Earlier it was reported that the Astana Media Week will run from October 4 till 6.

The first day of the Astana Media Week will be the most eventful as participants will be able to attend the Content Market and Media Talks.

The Kazakhstan Press Club will arrange the PR Day on October 4. It will focus on the work of press services and what are the key trends of media market are.

Astana Digital Forum will be held on the sidelines of the Astana Media Week on October 5. It will be run by Select Group that will bring interesting international speakers to Kazakhstan. Participants of the event will discuss the Internet marketing, crypto currencies, and how Internet giants Google and Yahoo operate.

The Regional Mass Media Forum will take place on October 6 under the aegis of the ministry.

All events will be held under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan.