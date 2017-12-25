Astana migration service moves into new premises

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana's migration service has moved into new premises, Kazinform has learnt from its press service.

"The migration service of the Astana Internal Affairs Department which headquartered at 29, Seifullin Street has changed its address. The migration service will operate at 31, Imanov Street," the department said in a statement.



All migration services will be available at the new premises starting from December 25, 2017.