    11:41, 24 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Astana, Moscow mayors ink new cooperation program

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov and Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin have signed a new program of cooperation between the capitals of the two states in 2016-2018.

    The document was developed in order to implement the agreement on cooperation in trade, economic, scientific, practical, humanitarian and cultural spheres dated June 20, 2000, TASS reports. "We are signing a new program of cooperation in various fields including in urban management, health care, development of new information technologies and a number of other areas," said Sobyanin. In turn, Mayor of Astana noted that the two cities have long-standing friendship and partnership. He stressed that Russia is the closest country for Kazakhstan.

    Astana Kazakhstan and Russia News
