Astana Motors is 3rd in Dakar 4th stage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The team of Astana Motorsports has overcome the fourth stage of Dakar - over 500 km from Argentina to Bolivia. The car team with Denis Berezovskiy at the handwheel has preserved the third place in T2 class. In the total score Toyota has ranked 32nd.

The MAN truck team with pilot Artur Ardavichus has ranked 37th in the total tournament score. Owing to some mechanical issues with the truck the team was penalized for 11 hours for bypassing the race route.

Dakar is scaling the heights- 3,500 m above the sea level and higher - where it will remain for six days. Despite hypoxia is hard to avoid in such areas, it is prohibited to use oxygen cylinders during the race.

"We started second today. We had only Christian Levielille from Renault Duster Team ahead of us. But we overtook him in the great dune. I was surprised with the soft sand which I haven't seen in my big experience. In dune the surface is wet and viscous. We got stuck in the plain with pressure in wheel 0,8 atm. The vehicle sank literally. We lowered pressure to 0,4 atm, hauled out and drove at 0,7 atm. We passed all dune and overtook Levielille. When driving in sands we were overtaken by Miura. We were only a few minutes behind him", Denis Berezovskiy shared his impressions.

Today on January 6, the teams will elevate to 4,500 m above sea. The distance of the Bolivian section from Tupis to Oruro will be 692 km including 447 km of selective section for cars. Trucks will pass 683 km.