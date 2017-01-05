Astana Motorsports team finished 3rd in Dakar 3rd stage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM- The team of Astana Motorsports from the Presidential Club "Astana" has finished the third stage of the most dangerous rally-raid of the planet "Dakar". At this stage the car team consisting of pilot Denis Berezovskiy and navigator Alexey Nikizhev has won the third place in its class. The truck team consisting of pilot Artur Ardavichus, navigator Serge Bruynkens and mechanic Michael Huisman finished the 19th.

The route of the third stage of Dakar goes along Argentina from San-Miguel-de-Tucuman to San Salvador de Jujuy. The participants have made almost 800 km.

The crew finished the 32nd and was in the third line in its class T2 production - automobiles with minor difference from the series models.

The truck crew of Astana Motors steered by Artur Ardavichus overcame today's stage with great effort: the suspension did not prove to be reliable enough. The shock damper was set to quick areas and hard soils, however in the route was abundant in rocky hills.

The team finished the 19th and took the 17th place in the total truck ranking.

Today on January 5, the fourth stage will start from San-Salvador-De-Jujuy to Tupis (Bolivia). The total length is 521 km. The selective section will be 416 km.