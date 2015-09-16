ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Motorsports team and Lyubov Andreyeva representing the team finished the 6th stage of the Russian Cup of Formula 3 with good results. L. Andreyeva finished third at the race which allowed the team to take the second place in the overall standings.

As the press service of the Astana Motorsports team informs, the 6 th stage of the Russian Cup of Formula 3 took place in Nizhny Novgorod. Young promising racer from Kazakhstan Lyubov Andreyeva represented the team from Astana at the race. She finished 4 th at the Saturday race.

On Sunday, the weather conditions did not allow L. Andreyeva to have a good qualification for the second race. Therefore, she had to start from the last line of the grid. However, she managed to finish the race at the third place. She also had the same result in the third race.

These results allowed the team of Astana to climb up to the second place in the overall standings and L. Andreyeva moved up to the third place in the individual standings.