    20:00, 19 September 2015 | GMT +6

    “Astana” named roster for world championships team race

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Astana" cycling team named the roster for the world championships team race, the team announced via its Facebook account, Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz.

    Eight cyclists were selected for the team race at the world championships. They are Alexey Lutsenko, Andrei Grivko, Lars Boom, Luis Leon Sanchez, Rein Taaramae, Daniil Fominykh, Jakob Fuglsang and Tanel Kangert.

    The world championships will be held in the USA on September 19-27. The team race will be held on September 20.

