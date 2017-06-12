Astana names street after Queen Söyembikä

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The capital has hosted the opening ceremony of Queen Söyembikä Street attended by Astana City Mayor Asset Issekeshev and President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, elorda.info reports.

"I congratulate everyone on this remarkable day. This year is marked with the 13th Anniversary of close economic and cultural ties between the two capitals. I am confident that today's landmark event will serve for further development and enhancement of the fraternal relations between Astana and Kazan," Asset Issekeshev said. In turn, the Head of Tatarstan thanked him for the honor and expressed his hope that the friendship between the two countries will only grow stronger.

The street, named after Queen Söyembikä, is situated in Family Village cottage district.

Söyembikä was the ruler of the Kazan Khanate, the wife of Kazan khans Canğäli (1533-35), Safagäräy (1536-49) and Şahğäli (after 1553), the daughter of Nogay nobleman Yosıf bäk and the descendant of Edigu, founder of the Nogai Horde dynasty.





