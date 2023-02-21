EN
    12:57, 21 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Astana needs to open 10 new schools annually - education authorities

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 36 schools for 64,500 students were opened in Astana in the past 3 years, chief of the municipal education department Kassymkhan Sengaziyev said at a briefing today, Kazinform reports.

    According to him, the number of school students in Astana rises by more than 21,000 every year. «We need to commission about 10 schools annually,» Kassymkhan Sengaziyev says.

    162 schools for 236,000 students function in the capital to date. Eight schools operate in a three-shift regime. The school-seat shortage is 26,000.

    «Affordable secondary education means not only covering all children with education but also creating conditions for them, which will meet today's requirements and ensure high-quality learning process,» he added.


