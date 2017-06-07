EN
    09:01, 07 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Astana-New Delhi flight to be launched in July

    ASTANA-NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - Astana-New Delhi direct flight is expected be launched in early July, Kazinform reports.

    Air Astana company will operate the Astana-New Delhi-Astana flight three times a week starting from July 2.

    Over the past two years passenger flow from India to Kazakhstan has doubled from 5,000 to 11,000 passengers. The number of Kazakhstanis travelling to India increased threefold and reached 18,000 people in 2016.

    It is believed that the new flight and the existing one - Almaty-New Delhi-Almaty - will help develop business contacts and tourism cooperation between the two countries. With the launch of the flight the number of EXPO-2017 visitors from India is expected to grow as well.

    The Astana-New Delhi flight will add to Astana's status of a transit hub in the heart of Eurasia.

