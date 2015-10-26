EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:28, 26 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Astana - Nymburk game highlights

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Basketball fans can check out the highlights of the Astana-Nymburk game which ended with the score 79:61 in favour of the Czech team, Sports.kz informs.

    Tags:
    Astana Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!