Astana Opera Academy attendees to present two evenings of art songs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On April 29 and 30, ASTANA OPERA International Opera Academy attendees will present to the capital’s audience two versions of the new concert program Masterpieces of Vocal Chamber Music. Young singers will perform art songs by famous composers: Debussy, Massenet, Strauss, Schubert, Tchaikovsky, Liszt, Rachmaninoff, Tosti and others, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.

For the second time in a row, upcoming vocalists delight opera music fans with a double performance. Moreover, both concerts are yet again completely different from one another.

The opera academy attendees always prepare very seriously for their appearance in front of the audience and the repertoire of the works they perform differs significantly from Astana Opera’s other musical programs. Teachers and students focus on the viewers, striving to pleasantly surprise them with beautiful voices and an exclusive selection of works.

Acting lessons play an important role in the vocalists’ preparation. With the support of the leading actress of the Gorky State Academic Russian Drama Theatre Svetlana Fortuna, who shares the secrets of her profession with them and helps them to loosen up, the academy attendees reveal all their talents.

«Any stage profession requires artistry to make a lasting impression on the audience,» the teacher notes. «This is a necessary quality for any musical performer, but only for singers it is associated with acting artistry. As you know, Stanislavsky wrote his training system from the opera singer Fyodor Chaliapin. Now it is successfully used primarily in the drama theatre, and it is just beginning its return to the musical theatrical art. The goal of the Stanislavsky system is to educate actors in the ability to arbitrarily transfer mental activity into the mode of natural response to unrealistic stimuli. The more an opera singer has developed acting skills and psyche, the brighter the audience will be imbued with musical dramaturgy.»

In addition to classes with vocal and acting coaches, young soloists learn the main operatic language – Italian, study vocal traditions, scenic movement, all with the aim of diverse development.

«We not only research and improve our voice box, but also strive to study the disciplines directly related to the art of opera,» Elmira Shpekbayeva, the ASTANA OPERA International Opera Academy attendee, says. «Our teacher Anatoli Goussev is a great professional who gave me a lot. I literally feel the changes taking place within myself: vocal growth, improvement of my technique, the emergence of confidence. After completing my studies at the academy, I would really like to perform at Astana Opera, because this is an opera house of international standard, where highly professional conductors and singers work. Most certainly, it would also be very interesting to perform at the foreign venues.»

Her colleague, Talgat Allabirinov, studies with Francesco Medda and is also inspired by the opportunity to gain knowledge that is not available in other educational institutions in the country.

«I thank my lucky stars to have passed the audition process for the ASTANA OPERA International Opera Academy and to study with teachers of such a level. Our Maestro explains how it is necessary to perform the works of this or that author, as all of them have their own specifics, structure and dynamics,» the young performer shares. «My main goal is to become an opera singer, and this academy is a huge step towards achieving it.»

It will be possible to attend the performances of the International Opera Academy on April 29 and 30 at Astana Opera’s Baiseitova Chamber Hall.