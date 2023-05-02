Astana Opera Ballet Company to tour to Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Astana Opera Ballet Company is going on its next tour: on May 25 and 27, the team will perform at the famous Abai Opera House. A grand program featuring masterpieces of world classical and modern choreography was prepared for the Almaty audience. In turn, on May 27 and 28, Abai Opera House will present at Astana Opera Verdi’s famous opera La Traviata and the ballets Carmen Suite to Bizet and Shchedrin’s music in Alberto Alonso’s choreography, as well as Schéhérazade to Rimsky-Korsakov’s music in Toni Candeloro and Michel Fokine’s choreography, the press office of Astana Opera reports.

«This is not our first time performing in Almaty. Before this we brought here the ballets Notre Dame de Paris by the outstanding contemporary choreographer Roland Petit and Manon by Kenneth Macmillan, who has shaken up the idea of story ballet, elevating it to the level of psychological theatre. We also performed extensive gala ballet programs at this wonderful venue more than once. Every time, I want to show here something new and large-scale. Such works include the ballet Spartacus choreographed by Yuri Grigorovich, which has recently been revived at our opera house. It is created in the spirit of a monumental heroic drama, and we have good performers of this canvas, so we want to share this high art,» Altynai Asylmuratova said.

The pride of the Kazakh ballet, world-famous Bakhtiyar Adamzhan will perform the title role of Spartacus. The masters of the stage arts, the ballet company’s primas will portray the female characters. Thus, Madina Unerbayeva will present Phrygia and Aigerim Beketayeva will present Aegina. Arman Urazov is preparing to perform the role of the formidable Roman consul Crassus, and Serik Nakyspekov is preparing the part of the Gladiator.

«Certainly, we also want to present our latest productions – these are the ballets Sechs Tänze and Petite Mort by the outstanding contemporary choreographer Jiří Kylián and a gala program. Touring is a very important part of any performer’s life, so we always look forward to when we can go on tour somewhere. For us, this is not an «ordinary» tour, because Almaty is a theatre arts loving city, and we, as the ballet company of the capital’s opera house, must conduct exchange tours, showcase our abilities. There is a well-established audience here, ballet art aficionados and connoisseurs. Therefore, it is important for us to tell in the language of dance how we live, how we develop, and what kind of productions we have. Almaty is the hometown for many of our dancers, their parents and teachers live here, so performing here is an incentive and inspiration for each of them,» Altynai Asylmuratova concluded.

The varied program of the Gala includes: a duet from Adolphe Adam’s ballet Giselle, performed by Anastasia Zaklinskaya and Dias Kurmangazy, and Aigerim Beketayeva and Olzhas Tarlanov are preparing a duet from the ballet How Long Is Now? choreographed by Raimondo Rebeck. Shugyla Adepkhan and Yerkin Rakhmatullayev will perform Le Talisman Pas De Deux in Marius Petipa’s choreography. Alexander Kornilov and Nazira Zayetova will present the number An Old Photograph choreographed by Dmitry Bryantsev. Sultanbek Gumar will present the beloved national number Qily Zaman to the music of the ethno-folklore ensemble Turan. Tais, choreographed by the celebrated ballet master Roland Petit will be featured in the performance of Madina Unerbayeva and Arman Urazov. A bright pas de deux from Ludwig Minkus’ ballet Don Quixote in a brilliant interpretation by Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and Aigerim Beketayeva will close the program.

Moldir Shakimova, Adelina Tulepova, Bakhytgul Ispanova, Nazira Zayetova, Limara Aidarova, Madina Kuzhamzharova, Olzhas Tarlanov, Serik Nakyspekov, Sultanbek Gumar, Daniyar Zhumatayev and others will take the stage in the productions of Sechs Tänze and Petite Mort from Jiří Kylián’s Black and White Ballets series. Yevgeniy Rybkin, Gulnaz Zhanayeva, Sultanbek Gumar, Bakhytgul Ispanova will perform Duet No. 1. Duet No. 2 – Sofiya Adilkhanova, Ruslan Kanagat, Kamila Ormanova, Islam Kaiypbai. Duet No. 3 – Aigerim Beketayeva, Daniyar Zhumatayev, Madina Unerbayeva, Arman Urazov. Duet No. 4 – Adelina Tulepova, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, Shugyla Adepkhan, Serik Nakyspekov. Duet No. 5 – Anastasia Zaklinskaya, Galymzhan Nurmukhamet, Moldir Shakimova, Dias Kurmangazy. Duet No. 6 – Yerkezhan Zhunussova, Zhanibek Akhmediyev, Assel Shaikenova and Olzhas Tarlanov.

Thus, residents and guests of Almaty will enjoy a brilliant tour program featuring outstanding performers, with unparalleled music and unforgettable choreography.