Astana Opera: Beloved melodies of Kazakh steppe

ASTANA. KAZINFORMM In the first month of summer, an engrossing evening of chamber instrumental music by outstanding composers of Kazakhstan will be featured for the audience at the Astana Opera. A rich variety of works by national classical composers and contemporary authors will be performed in the bright concert program Guldengen Dala on June 14 at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall.

Masterpieces from the golden fund of instrumental music of Kazakhstan will be performed by the Astana Opera’s artists – the principal first violin of the orchestra Bagdat Abilkhanov, violinist Anel Shakirova, violist Olesya Morozova, cellists Kurvanzhan Akhatov, Aidar Kazken, as well as guest soloists – violinists Askar Duissenbayev, Madina Bekmadiyeva, cellist Yermek Kurmanayev and pianist Bekzat Akhmerov. Adlet Azbayev’s performance on the qyl-qobyz will open the evening, and Ruslan Baimurzin’s performance on the dombyra will provide the bright end to the concert. Piano – Zaru Zhazykbayeva, Kazinform learnt from the Astana Opera’s Press Office.

The famous violinist Bagdat Abilkhanov noted that the Kazakh national music is very distinct, and it includes difficult-to-perform compositions of a diverse manner – virtuoso, melodic and dramatic. The rich program features many works, including the suite Bozaighyr by Yevgeny Brusilovsky, Romance and Aria by Gaziza Zhubanova, Caprice by Yosif Kogan, etc.

«First and foremost, I would like to say how important it is for all Kazakhstanis to understand and honor their traditions, to know their native folklore and the rich cultural heritage that our ancestors left us. The masterpieces of national composers are not only very popular among the listeners and performers of our country, but also among foreign music lovers and masters of stage arts,» the musician said.

«It happens sometimes that when you come on tour abroad, you hear in a foreign country a recording of our native melodies performed by our outstanding artists, and this touches your heart and soul so much that tears involuntarily well up in your eyes. It is at these moments that you begin to truly appreciate where you come from, what you are and what you have done useful for your homeland. I am glad that Kazakh music is listened to and known in all the expanses of the Eurasian continent and beyond. I am sure that gradually more and more people will be familiar with our art. And we, in turn, will try to do everything possible, so that our dear listenersand the entire musical world know how many exciting works for violin, for chamber ensembles were written by composers of Kazakhstan, and how many interesting arrangements were made for solo violin. I must say that we have wonderful viewers who love us very much and do not miss our concerts. Moreover, representatives of both the older and the younger generations attend the concerts, they all listen to the performances with pleasure and show great interest in the work of Kazakh musicians,» Bagdat Abilkhanov shares.

In addition to the concert Guldengen Dala, residents and guests of the capital will enjoy a varied repertoire of exciting musical evenings at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall in June. Thus, on June 4, Mozart’s flute concertos will be performed in the concert Magic Flute in a nuanced interpretation by the opera house’s principal flute Alexey Kossyrev and the Symphony Orchestra under the baton of conductor Elmar Buribayev.

In the concert In the Twentieth Century Rhythms on June 7, Piazzolla’s masterpieces Las Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas and Histoire du Tango, Stravinsky’s Pulcinella Suite will be offered to the audience’s attention by musicians – the orchestra’s principal first violin Aisulu Abilkhanova, violinists Karina Anikushina and Assem Zhakparova. On this day, Ruslan Baimurzin will conduct the opera house’s Symphony Orchestra.

On June 9, the Gaziza Zhubanova State Quartet under the direction of cellist Yernar Myntayev will perform in the musical evening Aqzhelen.

Vocalists Nazym Sagintai, Artur Gabdiyev, Azat Malik, Zhandarbek Yerkinbayev and pianist Zaru Zhazykbayeva will perform on June 11 at the Romance of an Art Song concert.

On June 18, performances of the opera house’s contrabass players Sabit Dairov (principal contrabass), Anatoliy Yakushkin, Baurzhan Shakayev, Yermek Sarsembayev, Makhambet Zhargakov, Daulet Uderbayev, Nurlan Dvessov and Batyrkhan Khassenov will adorn the concert Vivat, Contrabass! Violinist Shynar Barlykova, cellist Mukhamedzhan Akhatov, clarinetist Almaz Tokpanov, harpist Dilyara Kaldybayeva, qobyz player Almat Saizhanov, guitarist Zhanibek Saparov, pianists Olga Kaminskaya and Meruert Zhekenova will take the stage with them.

At the musical evening Latino Cello on June 22, listeners will make a musical journey to Latin America together with the cellist Botagoz Kaliyeva and the Bueno Music Band.

The program of the month will end with a concert by the laureate of the Astana Piano Passion competition Zhuldyz Yerzhenis, which will take place on June 25. It is important to note that the certificate for performing at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall was the opera house’s special prize for the promising young pianist.