Astana Opera celebrates International Women’s Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Adolphe Adam’s fantasy ballet Giselle will be featured for the audience on March 6, 7 and 8, on the International Women’s Day. One of the most often performed choreographic masterpieces runs at international venues for over 180 years. Astana Opera’s viewers will see the version staged by the ballet company’s artistic director People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova, Kazinform cites Astana Opera’s press service.

The importance of the upcoming event also lies in the fact that on these days, the production will be filmed for the future broadcast on Mezzo TV. The French television channel has shown a great interest in this production of the capital’s opera house.

«The plot is based on an interesting ancient legend about the wilis. We chose this ballet for International Women’s Day not only because its rare beauty of choreography and wonderful music are thrilling, but also because it reflects the eternal themes of love, self-sacrifice and forgiveness. This ballet mesmerizes, fills the viewers with emotions, awakens their high feelings,» Galym Akhmedyarov, the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, says. «Despite the fact that time moves forward so quickly and people’s priorities and their outlook on life are changing, for centuries a woman has always remained the keeper of the hearth, the personification of kindness, tranquility and warmth. On the threshold of this important holiday, I would like to express my gratitude and admiration to all women. Let the music of spring always sound in your soul, let every day of life give you joy, creative inspiration, happiness, love and good luck. I sincerely wish you good health, inexhaustible energy and, of course, good mood,» the general director of the opera house concluded.

Perhaps, all ballerinas around the world dream of portraying Giselle. The unbeatable interpreters of this role include Carlotta Grisi, Anna Pavlova, Olga Spesivtseva, Galina Ulanova, Natalia Bessmertnova, as well as the famous Altynai Asylmuratova, who passed the canonical performance of this truly difficult part to Astana Opera’s ballerinas.

On these spring days, the audience will have an opportunity to appreciate the skills of different dancers. It is worth noting that each cast of performers always brings their own zest and emotions to this choreographic masterpiece, creating their own interpretation of the characters’ personalities.

Thus, on March 6, the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, Astana Opera’s Principal Dancer Aigerim Beketayeva will perform Giselle, the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yerkin Rakhmatullayev will portray Duke Albrecht, Galymzhan Nurmukhamet will perform Hilarion. A day later, on March 7, the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Madina Basbayeva will take the stage as Giselle, Daniyar Zhumataev is preparing the part of her beloved Albrecht, Kuat Karibayev is Hilarion. On the festive day, March 8, Anastasia Zaklinskaya will perform Giselle, her stage partner Olzhas Tarlanov will appear as Albrecht, Hilarion – Bekzat Orynbayev.

Together with the ballet master Altynai Asylmuratova, her assistants, the Honoured Artist of Russia Konstantin Zaklinsky and Elena Sherstneva worked on staging the production. Sets were created by the outstanding theatrical designer, the late Ezio Frigerio. Unbearably beautiful costumes were designed by the Academy Award winner Franca Squarciapino. The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin will conduct the performances during the holidays. The public will have an opportunity to appreciate the creative teams’ work at 6 pm.