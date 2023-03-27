Astana Opera celebrates World Theatre Day

Theatre Day is a professional holiday of hundreds of thousands of people who have devoted their lives to serving this glorious and beautiful art form. It is celebrated all over the world on March 27. Astana Opera’s team did not become an exception. The stars of the capital’s opera house talked about what theatre means for artists, how this holiday is celebrated and whether there are any special traditions on this day.

In Kazakhstan, premieres are held, or world-famous musical works are invariably performed on Theatre Day. For example, on March 28, one of the most often performed operas, Puccini’s Tosca, will be held at Astana Opera’s Grand Hall. The performance was dedicated to this professional holiday. The Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, opera prima Zhupar Gabdullina, will cut a brilliant figure in the title role.





«The opera house is my second home. Here we prepare for concerts, repertoire performances, premieres. Even when we come home after work, our souls still remain in the opera house. Thoughts about the parts and character portrayals do not stop. That is, there is a continuous process of honing the material. Thus, theatrical life is constantly in full swing. It is our great pleasure to congratulate one another on this special day for all of us, March 27. Incidentally, this happens not only within the opera house walls, but also in social networks through which we communicate with our fellow artists around the world. This only makes the scale of the holiday increase. It so happens that on this day I go onstage every year, which allows me to feel the holiday even more strongly, because the audience congratulates us. We are happy to bring the gift of art to our grateful viewers, for whom we perform both on weekdays and on weekends, so that they receive «musical therapy» and forget about all their worries,» the singer says.

«For 10 years, our opera house has been offering the listeners the precious masterpieces of world art, and I am pleased to invite everyone to the performance of Puccini’s Tosca. Tosca is one of my favorite parts that I put a lot of work into. It is complex in terms of scale, vocals, and acting skills. In one day, everything collapses for my heroine, also a singer: loss of love, betrayal, suffering and death. This genius work by the great Italian classical composer will not leave anyone indifferent. We welcome all high art aficionados, and we will try to demonstrate all our skills,» Zhupar Gabdullina concluded.





Her stage partner will be the performer of the part of Cavaradossi, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Cavalier of the Order of the Star of Italy Medet Chotabayev.

«Our entire family celebrates Theatre Day, because my spouse, Galina Cheplakova, is also a singer, she is a soloist of Astana Opera. We do not have any specific traditions, we usually congratulate each other on our professional holiday and arrange some pleasant surprises for each other. The opera house is my life and even our children feel at home within its walls. They are growing up backstage. Our eldest daughter studies music at the Astana Opera Children’s Studio. The biggest gift for any artist is going onstage, being in demand and loved by the audience. In this sense, Galina and I are lucky people, as we actively perform on our native stage and on tour. On March 28, I will perform the part of Cavaradossi in the opera Tosca. The arias «Recondita armonia», «E lucevan le stelle» are among the gems of the world opera repertoire, and I will perform this part with pleasure,» Medet Chotabayev shared.

Not only artists, but all theatre workers, such as stage directors, wardrobe supervisors, make-up artists, lighting technicians, sound engineers, stage machinists, as well as hostesses and cloakroom attendants celebrateTheatre Day.





Today, the Audience Services Department quotes the famous phrase: «The theatre begins with a coat rack.» «It is very important for each of us that the mood of our dear viewers becomes enthusiastic and upbeat as soon as the audience crosses Astana Opera’s threshold. On our part, we do everything to make them smile and feel comfortable here.»

Theatre workers receive congratulations, including those that come by email. One of them states:

«Astana Opera is considered the majestic flagship of Kazakhstan’s opera art. How many parts were performed on its stage! Artists from Abai Opera House, Teatro alla Scala, Teatro Carlo Felice, Teatro di San Carlo, Mariinsky Theatre and others gave tour performances here! Today is a wonderful holiday for all theatre workers. Allow me to congratulate you from the bottom of my heart and thank you for the joy that we experience when we come to the performances. Let your creative life always be accompanied by warm applause, and inspiration not to leave for a minute. Let the holiday give you a great mood. I wish you good health, success in all your endeavors, prosperity and unclouded happiness,» Astana Opera’s fans congratulate the artists.