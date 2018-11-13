Astana Opera Chamber Hall to hold Roads of Love concert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Musical declarations of love performed by famous Kazakhstani vocalists and excellent musicians-instrumentalists will be offered to the residents and guests of the capital. The concert Roads of Love from the series Bel Canto Music Salon will be held at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall on November 18, Astana Opera informed on its website.

Brilliant opera company soloists - Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Aigul Niyazova, Margarita Dvoretskaya, international competitions laureates Bolat Yessimkhanov, Gulzhanat Sapakova, Malika Minisini, Yelena Ganzha, Ramzat Balakishiyev, Batyrzhan Smakov will take part in the concert. Talented instrumentalists - international competitions laureates Aida Abdykadyrova (flute), Dana Abdykadyrova, Raushan Beskembirova (piano) will join them.

The soloists of the capital's opera house will demonstrate excellent vocal control: generous vocal colors, beautiful and rich tone, impeccable technique, and also artistic character interpretation. The program of the concert Roads of Love will feature the best examples of world music classics. There will be arias and duets from popular operas, famous art songs of the largest Western European composers.

"The name of the concert Roads of Love sets off the idea that high feeling of love accompanies each person's life path. It starts from the cradle, when a still very young child feels his mother's love, and then - love for the Motherland, love of life, romantic love, etc. Love lyrics became the main theme of many great poets, artists, and composers' creative work. In this concert I will perform works by V. Bellini, G. Donizetti, R. Schumann, F. Lehar and other authors," said celebrated soprano singer, the opera house's Principal Soloist Aigul Niyazova.